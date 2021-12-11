GAME PREVIEW: No. 11 Arizona at Illinois

Arizona is set for its next big test this season as the Wildcats play their first nonconference road game Saturday against Illinois. The trip to Champaign was delayed a year, but now the two teams will link up once again after their matchup at McKale Center back in 2019. UA came out on top in that game but quite a bit has changed for the Wildcats since then.

The team is under new leadership with Tommy Lloyd stepping in as head coach with plenty of success in his first season. UA remains undefeated with an 8-0 record heading into its matchup against the Illini, which have found their groove after a rocky two-game stretch earlier in the season.

Illinois heads into Saturday's game on a five-game winning streak and an opportunity to knock off the 11th-ranked team in the country.

It is a big matchup in the Midwest, and to get you ready for the game here is a look at who to know and what to watch for when Arizona faces Illinois.