 GOAZCATS - GAME PREVIEW: No. 11 Arizona at Illinois
GAME PREVIEW: No. 11 Arizona at Illinois

Arizona is set for its next big test this season as the Wildcats play their first nonconference road game Saturday against Illinois. The trip to Champaign was delayed a year, but now the two teams will link up once again after their matchup at McKale Center back in 2019. UA came out on top in that game but quite a bit has changed for the Wildcats since then.

The team is under new leadership with Tommy Lloyd stepping in as head coach with plenty of success in his first season. UA remains undefeated with an 8-0 record heading into its matchup against the Illini, which have found their groove after a rocky two-game stretch earlier in the season.

Illinois heads into Saturday's game on a five-game winning streak and an opportunity to knock off the 11th-ranked team in the country.

It is a big matchup in the Midwest, and to get you ready for the game here is a look at who to know and what to watch for when Arizona faces Illinois.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (8-0; last game: 94-65 win over Wyoming) vs. Illinois (7-2; last game: 87-83 win over Iowa)

When: 3:00 p.m. MST

Where: State Farm Center | Champaign, Illinois

TV: FOX

All-time series: Arizona leads 9-6

Favorite: Arizona (-3), O/U: 156 1/2


SNAPSHOT: Illinois

Head coach: Brad Underwood (5th season | 78-58; 187-85 overall)

Preseason prediction: 3rd (Big Ten)

2020-21 finish: 2nd (24-7), 16-4 (Big Ten); eliminated in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament


HEAD TO HEAD: Arizona & Illinois

Scoring offense: Arizona (1st/91.6 PPG) | Illinois (78th/77.9)

Scoring defense: Arizona (35th/59.5) | Illinois (121st/65.9)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (10th/11.8) | Illinois (5th/14.2)

Turnover margin: Arizona (35th/4.4) | Illinois (329th/-4.6)

Assists per game: Arizona (1st/23.0) | Illinois (37th/16.4)

Arizona leaders (through 8 games)
Player Points Rebounds Assists

Benn Mathurin

17.0

6.6

1.9

Azuolas Tubelis

15.8

6.5

2.3

Christian Koloko

14.4

6.9

1.4

Kerr Kriisa

11.0

2.1

5.3

Justin Kier

8.4

2.4

2.6

WHO TO KNOW — Illinois

