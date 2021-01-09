Game preview: Arizona vs UCLA
Arizona's matchup with UCLA has been a difficult one for the Wildcats with Sean Miller's team seeking its first win over the Bruins since 2018 when the two teams square off at McKale Center on Satu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news