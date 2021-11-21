GAME PREVIEW: Arizona vs. No. 4 Michigan in Las Vegas

A couple days after being tested for the first time this season, Arizona will face its toughest challenge of the season as it takes on No. 4 Michigan in the Roman Main Event championship game in Las Vegas. The Wolverines opened up the week with a home loss to Seton Hall but bounced back with a strong win over UNLV to open this weekend's event at T-Mobile Arena.

UA had to battle to hold off a pesky Wichita State team in overtime to remain undefeated heading into Sunday night's contest against Michigan.

Here's a closer look at what to know and who to know heading into the event's title game to close out the weekend.