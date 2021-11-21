 GOAZCATS - GAME PREVIEW: Arizona vs. No. 4 Michigan in Las Vegas
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-21 11:47:19 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GAME PREVIEW: Arizona vs. No. 4 Michigan in Las Vegas

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

A couple days after being tested for the first time this season, Arizona will face its toughest challenge of the season as it takes on No. 4 Michigan in the Roman Main Event championship game in Las Vegas. The Wolverines opened up the week with a home loss to Seton Hall but bounced back with a strong win over UNLV to open this weekend's event at T-Mobile Arena.

UA had to battle to hold off a pesky Wichita State team in overtime to remain undefeated heading into Sunday night's contest against Michigan.

Here's a closer look at what to know and who to know heading into the event's title game to close out the weekend.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (4-0; last game: 82-78 OT win over Wichita State) vs. No. 4 Michigan (3-1; last game: 74-61 win over UNLV)

When: 7:30 p.m. MST

Where: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN

All-time series: Arizona leads 8-2

Favorite: Michigan (-3 1/2), O/U: 144

SNAPSHOT: Michigan

Head coach: Juwan Howard (3rd season | 45-18)

Preseason prediction: 1st (Big Ten)

2020-21 finish: 1st (23-5), 14-3 (Big Ten)/Elite Eight

HEAD TO HEAD: Arizona & Michigan

Scoring offense: Arizona (10th/91.0 PPG) | Michigan (96th/79.0)

Scoring defense: Arizona (25th/56.2) | Michigan (99th/63.2)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (21st/12.0) | Michigan (56th/9.2)

Turnover margin: Arizona (91st/3.0) | Michigan (240th/-1.5)

Assists per game: Arizona (4th/21.8) | Michigan (115th/14.8)

Arizona leaders (through 4 games)
Player Points Rebounds Assists

Azuolas Tubelis

16.0

6.3

2.3

Benn Mathurin

15.3

6.3

1.5

Christian Koloko

13.8

7.8

2.0

Kerr Kriisa

12.5

2.0

4.0

Oumar Ballo

8.5

6.5

0.5

WHO TO KNOW — Michigan

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}