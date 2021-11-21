GAME PREVIEW: Arizona vs. No. 4 Michigan in Las Vegas
A couple days after being tested for the first time this season, Arizona will face its toughest challenge of the season as it takes on No. 4 Michigan in the Roman Main Event championship game in Las Vegas. The Wolverines opened up the week with a home loss to Seton Hall but bounced back with a strong win over UNLV to open this weekend's event at T-Mobile Arena.
UA had to battle to hold off a pesky Wichita State team in overtime to remain undefeated heading into Sunday night's contest against Michigan.
Here's a closer look at what to know and who to know heading into the event's title game to close out the weekend.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (4-0; last game: 82-78 OT win over Wichita State) vs. No. 4 Michigan (3-1; last game: 74-61 win over UNLV)
When: 7:30 p.m. MST
Where: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: ESPN
All-time series: Arizona leads 8-2
Favorite: Michigan (-3 1/2), O/U: 144
SNAPSHOT: Michigan
Head coach: Juwan Howard (3rd season | 45-18)
Preseason prediction: 1st (Big Ten)
2020-21 finish: 1st (23-5), 14-3 (Big Ten)/Elite Eight
HEAD TO HEAD: Arizona & Michigan
Scoring offense: Arizona (10th/91.0 PPG) | Michigan (96th/79.0)
Scoring defense: Arizona (25th/56.2) | Michigan (99th/63.2)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (21st/12.0) | Michigan (56th/9.2)
Turnover margin: Arizona (91st/3.0) | Michigan (240th/-1.5)
Assists per game: Arizona (4th/21.8) | Michigan (115th/14.8)
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Azuolas Tubelis
|
16.0
|
6.3
|
2.3
|
Benn Mathurin
|
15.3
|
6.3
|
1.5
|
Christian Koloko
|
13.8
|
7.8
|
2.0
|
Kerr Kriisa
|
12.5
|
2.0
|
4.0
|
Oumar Ballo
|
8.5
|
6.5
|
0.5
WHO TO KNOW — Michigan
