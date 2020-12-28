 GOAZCATS - Game preview: Arizona vs Colorado
Game preview: Arizona vs Colorado

Arizona was supposed to open up Pac-12 play against Colorado earlier in the month, but when COVID-19 issues hit the Buffaloes the game was forced to be delayed. CU has yet to play a conference game as its other December conference matchup with Washington State was also postponed.

CU did play Washington during an event in Las Vegas last week, but that game did not count against the Buffaloes' conference record. So, Monday night's Pac-12 matchup against the Wildcats at McKale Center will be their first of the season.

Here is a closer look at the matchup as UA begins a busy week that will end with a road trip to the Washington schools.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (6-1, 0-1 Pac-12; last game: 70-64 win over Montana) vs Colorado (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12; last game: 74-64 win over GCU)

When: 7:30 p.m. MST

Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Networks

All-time series: Arizona leads 20-14

Favorite: Arizona (-2.5)

Arizona leaders (through 7 games)
Player Points Rebounds Assists

Jemarl Baker Jr.

15.4

2.6

1.7

James Akinjo

13.4

1.4

4.7

Jordan Brown

10.7

6.9

0.6

Bennedict Mathurin

9.9

4.6

1.1

WHO TO KNOW – Colorado

