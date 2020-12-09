Game preview: Arizona vs Cal State Bakersfield
Arizona will host Cal State Bakersfield for the third time since 2016 as the Wildcats welcome the California team to McKale Center once again Wednesday evening. Sean Miller's team is off to a 3-0 s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news