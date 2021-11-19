GAME PREVIEW: Arizona set to face Wichita State in Las Vegas
Arizona will have a step up on competition Friday night when the Wildcats open the Roman Main Event tournament in Las Vegas against another 3-0 team, Wichita State. The Shockers have not yet played a team on par with the Wildcats, but the team has pushed through an injury to its star player to enter the evening with an unblemished record.
To give you a better idea of what to watch for Friday night at T-Mobile Arena, here is a closer look at the fourth ever matchup between Arizona and Wichita State.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (3-0; last game: 97-45 win over North Dakota State) vs Wichita State (3-0; last game: 65-51 win over Tarleton State)
When: 8:00 p.m. MST
Where: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: ESPNU
All-time series: Wichita State leads 2-1
Favorite: Arizona (-9 1/2), O/U: 138 1/2
SNAPSHOT: Wichita State
Head coach: Isaac Brown (2nd season | 19-6)
Preseason prediction: 4th (American Athletic Conference)
2020-21 finish: 1st (16-6), 11-2 (AAC)
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Azuolas Tubelis
|
16.0
|
6.3
|
2.3
|
Christian Koloko
|
14.0
|
6.7
|
1.7
|
Kerr Kriisa
|
12.7
|
1.3
|
3.3
|
Bennedict Mathurin
|
12.0
|
5.0
|
2.0
|
Oumar Ballo
|
10.0
|
7.3
|
0.7
WHO TO KNOW: Wichita State
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news