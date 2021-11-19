GAME PREVIEW: Arizona set to face Wichita State in Las Vegas

Arizona will have a step up on competition Friday night when the Wildcats open the Roman Main Event tournament in Las Vegas against another 3-0 team, Wichita State. The Shockers have not yet played a team on par with the Wildcats, but the team has pushed through an injury to its star player to enter the evening with an unblemished record.

To give you a better idea of what to watch for Friday night at T-Mobile Arena, here is a closer look at the fourth ever matchup between Arizona and Wichita State.