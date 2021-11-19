 GOAZCATS - GAME PREVIEW: Arizona set to face Wichita State in Las Vegas
basketball

GAME PREVIEW: Arizona set to face Wichita State in Las Vegas

Arizona will have a step up on competition Friday night when the Wildcats open the Roman Main Event tournament in Las Vegas against another 3-0 team, Wichita State. The Shockers have not yet played a team on par with the Wildcats, but the team has pushed through an injury to its star player to enter the evening with an unblemished record.

To give you a better idea of what to watch for Friday night at T-Mobile Arena, here is a closer look at the fourth ever matchup between Arizona and Wichita State.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (3-0; last game: 97-45 win over North Dakota State) vs Wichita State (3-0; last game: 65-51 win over Tarleton State)

When: 8:00 p.m. MST

Where: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPNU

All-time series: Wichita State leads 2-1

Favorite: Arizona (-9 1/2), O/U: 138 1/2

SNAPSHOT: Wichita State

Head coach: Isaac Brown (2nd season | 19-6)

Preseason prediction: 4th (American Athletic Conference)

2020-21 finish: 1st (16-6), 11-2 (AAC)

Arizona leaders (through 3 games)
Player Points Rebounds Assists

Azuolas Tubelis

16.0

6.3

2.3

Christian Koloko

14.0

6.7

1.7

Kerr Kriisa

12.7

1.3

3.3

Bennedict Mathurin

12.0

5.0

2.0

Oumar Ballo

10.0

7.3

0.7

WHO TO KNOW: Wichita State

