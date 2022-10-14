Game Preview: Arizona determined to get back on track at Washington
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) vs Washington (4-2, 1-2)
When: 2:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: Husky Stadium | Seattle, Washington
TV: Pac-12 Network
All-time series: Washington leads 24-11-1 (last meeting: 21-16 Washington win; Oct 22, 2021)
Arizona aims to get back into the swing of things as it gets ready to travel to Seattle this Saturday. Getting its rematch with the Huskies, which defeated the Wildcats, 21-16, last season in Tucson.
Both teams head into the game searching for a win after the Wildcats lost to No. 12 Oregon last weekend in Tucson while the Huskies fell for the second week in a row after losing to Arizona State on the road.
This week will see the Arizona defense go up against another top-10 passing offense in the country with Washington currently averaging 41 points and 357 passing yards per contest.
Huskies junior transfer signal caller Michael Penix Jr. has been nothing but productive this year, throwing for the second most passing yards in the FBS (2,044). The Wildcats are fully preparing to be challenged by the UW passing attack this week.
“Very accurate, big arm, they take shots down the field,” Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said this week. “They’re willing to be very aggressive with him. He’s played a lot of football, he’s experienced, you watch the film and watch some of the things he's done and there's a lot of good and big plays. … They’ve only punted three times in the first half this season. … they’re just a team that has done a tremendous job of moving the football and it's because of the quarterback."
