It has finally arrived, Arizona's first game of 2019 is here. The Wildcats made the trek to Hawaii this week to open the season on the road for the first time since 2010. It's not a bad place to do it either.

Arizona currently holds a 5-0 all-time record against the Warriors with the last victory coming back in 2016. UA has not made the trip to Hawaii since 1998.

As the UA players have stressed this week it is being treated like a business trip, however, considering the 'Cats are coming off a 5-7 season that ended with a defeat at the hands of their rival Arizona State.

The Wildcats want to bounce back from what took place in Kevin Sumlin's first season as head coach and that begins Saturday.

To get you ready for kickoff senior editor Matt Moreno will answer subscriber questions about Saturday's game and the upcoming season in the return of our game day mailbag.