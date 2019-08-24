Game day mailbag: Arizona at Hawaii
It has finally arrived, Arizona's first game of 2019 is here. The Wildcats made the trek to Hawaii this week to open the season on the road for the first time since 2010. It's not a bad place to do it either.
Arizona currently holds a 5-0 all-time record against the Warriors with the last victory coming back in 2016. UA has not made the trip to Hawaii since 1998.
As the UA players have stressed this week it is being treated like a business trip, however, considering the 'Cats are coming off a 5-7 season that ended with a defeat at the hands of their rival Arizona State.
The Wildcats want to bounce back from what took place in Kevin Sumlin's first season as head coach and that begins Saturday.
To get you ready for kickoff senior editor Matt Moreno will answer subscriber questions about Saturday's game and the upcoming season in the return of our game day mailbag.
Who has a breakout game at Hawaii?
It's the first game of the season so there are many places I could go with this answer, but let's first take a look at what parts of the team will be important as the Wildcats take the field Saturday evening. The most talked-about aspect of Hawaii's team has been the Hawaii passing offense and quarterback Cole McDonald who is coming off a big season that had him high up on the list of passing leaders in 2018.
That leaves me with some options to pick from on the defensive side of the ball especially up front and in the secondary. On the other side of the ball we know how much fans are anticipating seeing a different look from quarterback Khalil Tate plus we know what to expect from someone like JJ Taylor.
So, I think what I'll do is pick one breakout player on offense and one breakout player on defense for Saturday's game.
