GOAZCATS - Game clips: 2021 Arizona TE commit Colby Powers in action

Arizona two-sport commit Colby Powers is back on the gridiron this fall and Thursday night the Klein Collins standout athlete scored a pair of touchdowns as he his squad faced the No. 2 team in the country, Houston-North Shore. Powers will play tight end for the Wildcats but he currently plays quarterback for his high school team. Rivals.com South Central analyst Sam Spiegelman was at the game Thursday night and was able to shoot clips of the UA commit, who will also play baseball for the Wildcats, as he put his team on the scoreboard a couple times by using his feet to get in the end zone.

Powers reportedly injured his shoulder late in the first half of the game and did not return to finish the game.

Klein Collins ultimately lost the game but kept it close losing 30-23 in its season opener.

