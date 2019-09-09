Game balls: Arizona vs NAU
Arizona earned its first win Saturday night as the Wildcats were able to take down Northern Arizona with a big first half that set a new school record for points in a half. The second half didn't g...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news