Arizona finally locked up its first win of the season and its first win since 2019 after taking down Cal, 10-3, on Saturday in this year's homecoming game. It marked the first win for head coach Jedd Fisch with the Wildcats, and it brought a 20-game losing streak to an end.

The game was certainly not perfect, but the Wildcats had contributions from throughout the roster with injuries impacting the team at several positions. It was an important win for the team, and today we will take a look at some of the top performers as we hand out our game balls after the win.