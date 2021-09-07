Game balls: Arizona vs BYU (Vegas Kickoff Classic)

Arizona looked like a rejuvenated team Saturday night in a 24-16 loss to BYU in Las Vegas. The Wildcats' losing streak moved to 13 games, but the team looked much more competitive than it has in most of its other games during the ongoing streak of games. A momentum-changing safety sparked the team to pull to within one score after previously trailing 21-3 at one point.

There is certainly work to do for Jedd Fisch's team, but things are moving in the right direction heading into this weekend's matchup at home against San Diego State. Before getting to that point, however, we want to take a look back at our picks for the top performers from Saturday's game at Allegiant Stadium.

Here are the players who we felt were deserving of a game ball after Saturday's performance.