GOAZCATS - Freshman linebacker DJ Mourning already making an impression for Arizona

It was no secret that Arizona was going to need some more depth at linebacker this season back when the new coaching staff took over on that side of the ball earlier in the year. There wasn't much time to help add that depth but one prospect defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads zeroed in on was Texas linebacker Derick "DJ" Mourning.

The 6-foot-3 standout from Paetow High School in Katy had gone a bit under the radar until the Wildcats offered him and eventually brought him aboard as a member of the 2020 recruiting class.

So far through the first week of camp it looks like a nice steal for the Wildcats.

Mourning has already been making an impression during his first week of fall practices with the team, and the freshman is one of the newcomers who has been talked about most by the coaching staff and his teammates.

The losses of inside linebackers Colin Schooler and Tony Fields II this offseason means Mourning is looking at playing time in his first year with the Wildcats. Depending on how quickly he can adapt to the college game his role could be vital for the UA defense.

“When we recruited DJ Mourning we recruited him with Colin Schooler and Tony Fields on the roster,” Rhoads said this week. “Yet, still needing depth at the inside linebacker position. He’s a guy that played outside in high school more that we recruited to play inside just because of necessity. Obviously, that necessity has grown.

“So, we’re getting him fast reps and hopefully he’ll be a quick study and get to a point where we can use him inside as a true freshman.”

One reason the coaching staff can fast track Mourning to get on the field when the team begins its season next month is because he is physically already ahead of most freshmen. Although he played a different position in high school, the UA linebacker has ideal side to play an inside position at the college level and that alone has left some of his teammates impressed.

“He’s bigger than me, honestly, as a freshman,” senior linebacker Anthony Pandy said. “So, that’s a big contribution, big help. He’s not slow, he’s fast. He’s running quick.”

It can take a lot to earn the respect of upperclassmen and for Mourning it has not just been his size that has made a mark with his teammates.

“He’s a big, strong kid so he has the confidence to play, and he comes downhill and is willing to hit people,” redshirt junior outside linebacker Jalen Harris said or Mourning this week. “He’s very physical.”

Pandy, Mourning and sophomore Derrion Clark are the Wildcats' three scholarship inside linebackers this season. The group is small and only one of those players has extensive college experience playing linebacker.

So, having Mourning ready to go will be important for the entire defensive unit. So far he is off to a nice start.

The Wildcats continue to prepare for their upcoming season opener set for Nov. 4 on the road against Utah. In the meantime UA will wrap up its first full week of fall practice this weekend.