Seattle-based guard Shane Nowell was the lone member of Arizona's original fall signing class to stay onboard with the Wildcats through the coaching change the brought in Tommy Lloyd from Gonzaga to replace Sean Miller. The former four-star guard kept things quiet during the process, but ultimately he decided to stick with his original commitment.

He recently arrived on campus, and now that he has had a chance to get to know Lloyd and the new faces around Tucson the versatile guard is happy he made the choice he did.

“It’s definitely been an odd experience,” Nowell said of how he eventually landed with the Wildcats. “Just a lot of stuff going on, but I’m definitely glad coach Lloyd’s here. He’s a really good coach. He’s really known around the country in the way he plays the game, and I’m really happy to be here.”

Nowell has family in Arizona so that helped keep him focused on the Wildcats, but he could end up being a key piece of the team in the years to come. So, the decision could ultimately be the best decision all around for the 6-foot-4 guard.

The playing style that Lloyd is bringing with him to his first head coaching job is something that intrigued Nowell, and he feels the fit is complimentary to the things he does well on the floor.