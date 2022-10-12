“It feels surreal, like my dreams are really coming true right before my eyes,” Nnaji said. “I’ve dreamed of coming here for so long, I've dreamed of playing college basketball, so being here as a college student-athlete, it's really amazing, I can’t describe how much I love it here.”

Arizona will not only bring in a five star recruit, but a future doctor as well. Nnaji has earned a spot in the APME program, giving her a reserved seat in the College of Medicine after school.