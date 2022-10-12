Freshman forward Maya Nnaji poised to make instant impact at Arizona
Aidan Wohl
Adia Barnes and Wildcat women basketball faithful are thrilled to welcome their highest-recruit in school program in forwrad Maya Nnaji, who is the younger sister of former Arizona men's basketball star Zeke Nnaji.
Nnaji has been a Wildcat fan most of her life and is ready to bring her cards to the table and make an impact right away. Feeling blessed to finally put on the Arizona basketball threads, she is ready to finally live out her dream.
“It feels surreal, like my dreams are really coming true right before my eyes,” Nnaji said. “I’ve dreamed of coming here for so long, I've dreamed of playing college basketball, so being here as a college student-athlete, it's really amazing, I can’t describe how much I love it here.”
Arizona will not only bring in a five star recruit, but a future doctor as well. Nnaji has earned a spot in the APME program, giving her a reserved seat in the College of Medicine after school.
