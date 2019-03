Arizona coach Jay Johnson announced after Tuesday night’s win against New Mexico State that junior center fielder Matt Frazier will be out with a hand injury.

Frazier did not play in Tuesday’s game after he broke a bone in his right hand on Sunday in his second to last at bat while swinging, and will undergo surgery to repair it. The injury is a hamate bone injury, which Johnson called a common baseball injury.

“They will take that out and you have to let the skin re-heal and we will be really aggressive with the treatment,” the UA head coach said.

Frazier, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound Fresno, California native, has a .412 batting average and has totaled 35 hits and 28 RBIs this season for the Wildcats.

“We’ll see where it goes, and we’ll try to get him back as fast as we can.” Johnson said Tuesday night. “I’ve heard varying degrees of the time table. I know I have a very hungry player. If you want a comparison, it’s like losing a quarterback that is averaging 400 yards a game and throwing five touchdowns or whatever Steph Curry or Lebron James do averaging 32 a night.”

Johnson explained this loss is a big blow for Arizona, but also assured that he is confident in his position players that will play in place of Frazier during the recovery process.

“Luckily we have some depth on the position player side of it, but you can’t really quantify losing Matt right now,” Johnson said. “I mean, he was really coming into his own and it hurts, but he is committed to trying to get back. I don't know if it’s four weeks, six weeks, eight weeks, I don't know if it is the entire year. I feel bad for him, but we got to push on.”