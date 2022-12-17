It has not been a straight path for four-star receiver Trech Kekahuna to reach a final decision about his future. The 5-foot-11 recruit currently calls Las Vegas his home, and he will help his Bishop Gorman team try and earn a win in the GEICO State Champions Bowl on Saturday against Florida's Chaminade-Madonna High School.

At halftime of that game, Kekahuna plans to announce his college choice from a final group that includes Arizona, Oregon, Arizona State and Wisconsin.

The 2023 prospect had been unsure of when he would reach a decision earlier this week, and there was no guarantee that he would make his choice before the end of the early signing period that begins Wednesday.