Four-star WR Devin Price has two schools leading the way
CYPRESS, Texas -- It’s easy to connect four-star wide receiver Devin Price to Texas A&M.After all, he resides in College Station and his father, Terry Price, is the Aggies’ defensive ends coach. Te...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news