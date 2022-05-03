Four-star Rivals250 RB Jayden Limar moves Arizona up after unofficial visit
Over the last decade the one position that Arizona has clearly recruited best has been running back. From Ka’Deem Carey to Nick Wilson and JJ Taylor, among others, the Wildcats have consistently had talent in the backfield over the years.
Now that Scottie Graham has taken over the group, the Arizona heads into the 2022 season with arguably its deepest running back unit in the last decade. Freshman Jonah Coleman shined during spring ball and UA’s highest rated running back, Rayshon Luke, is not even on campus yet.
It does not look like the strength at running back is slowing down any time soon as the Wildcats continue to target some of the top prospects at the position in the 2023 class. One of those recruits has family in Arizona and decided to make the trip out to Tucson over the weekend to get a glimpse of the program in person for the first time.
Lake Washington standout back Jayden Limar is currently spending time with family in Arizona after making the trip down from the Pacific Northwest, and the four-star recruit has been interested in checking out UA.
The Wildcats are part of his top nine, but he admits that the team has not been high on his priority list.
That has changed now that he has had an opportunity to see the team in person and spend time around Graham and the rest of the coaching staff.
“Coach Graham, he’s a great dude,” Limar said. “A really good coach, and I have a ridiculous amount of respect for him with the way he runs his life, his family and how he conducts himself. It was really good to see him in person, finally. I’ve seen him at school but never actually got to talk with him in person until this visit.
“So, it was really good being able to spend time with him and the entire staff just getting to know everybody better.”
As a highly-touted prospect early in the process, Limar knows what it feels like to hear exactly what he wants to hear from coaches making their recruiting pitches. That’s not always beneficial when trying to learn the reality about programs. Honesty goes a long way, and Graham’s honesty is something that stands out to the four-star running back from Washington.
“He’s just a straight shooter,” Limar said. “He’s gonna tell you the truth when you talk to him. He’s very transparent, and he ain’t gonna hold nothing back. He’s gonna talk to you like you’re anybody. He’s not gonna talk to you like you’re some big superstar. A lot of recruits are gonna get that treatment where everyone talks to you like you’re Jesus.
“Where he’s like, ‘No. You’re a person and I’m gonna talk to you like a person. Sometimes that’s really nice.”
Limar’s relationship with Graham is an important one, but his first meeting with head coach Jedd Fisch is what truly has the Wildcats now firmly in the mix. The Rivals250 prospect has not had as much of an opportunity to get to know Fisch as he has Graham, so he was surprised when the conversation with the second-year head coach played out the way it did.
It’s actually what is going to stick with Limar most when remembering his time on campus at UA as he moves forward in the process.
