Four-star Rivals250 RB Jayden Limar moves Arizona up after unofficial visit

“Now that I’ve been there, they’re definitely the top school in the [Pac-12] that I’ve been looking at for sure.”

Over the last decade the one position that Arizona has clearly recruited best has been running back. From Ka’Deem Carey to Nick Wilson and JJ Taylor, among others, the Wildcats have consistently had talent in the backfield over the years.

Now that Scottie Graham has taken over the group, the Arizona heads into the 2022 season with arguably its deepest running back unit in the last decade. Freshman Jonah Coleman shined during spring ball and UA’s highest rated running back, Rayshon Luke, is not even on campus yet.

It does not look like the strength at running back is slowing down any time soon as the Wildcats continue to target some of the top prospects at the position in the 2023 class. One of those recruits has family in Arizona and decided to make the trip out to Tucson over the weekend to get a glimpse of the program in person for the first time.

Lake Washington standout back Jayden Limar is currently spending time with family in Arizona after making the trip down from the Pacific Northwest, and the four-star recruit has been interested in checking out UA.

The Wildcats are part of his top nine, but he admits that the team has not been high on his priority list.

That has changed now that he has had an opportunity to see the team in person and spend time around Graham and the rest of the coaching staff.

“Coach Graham, he’s a great dude,” Limar said. “A really good coach, and I have a ridiculous amount of respect for him with the way he runs his life, his family and how he conducts himself. It was really good to see him in person, finally. I’ve seen him at school but never actually got to talk with him in person until this visit.

“So, it was really good being able to spend time with him and the entire staff just getting to know everybody better.”