Like so many quarterbacks who go through the recruiting process, four-star prospect Demond Williams Jr. is ahead of the curve. The Chandler-Basha junior has already been on several campus visits over the last year, and he has a large group of offers on the table. After over a month of being able to freely communicate with college programs, the Rivals250 recruit has decided on a top 10 at this stage of the process.

Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Oregon, UCLA, Utah, Arkansas, Michigan State, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech are the programs that have separated themselves in Williams' recruitment this fall, he announced Tuesday.

Williams is set to visit Ole Miss this weekend, and he recently made the trek down to Tucson for a visit with the in-state Wildcats to get a closer look at the program in a big game against Mississippi State.

Since Sept. 1, college coaches have been able to directly reach out to high school juniors allowing Williams to build an even better relationship with the programs involved. That has helped him come up with his list of top options.

"It's great being able to really communicate and build a genuine relationship with all the coaches from all the schools," he recently told GOAZCATS.com.

Williams has been clear that putting together his current top 10 doesn't mean he is excluding other schools. He is still open to all offers, but the programs involved have done a good job of prioritizing him allowing them to move to the forefront.