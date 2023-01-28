Dedan Thomas has put together an impressive junior season at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada. The Minutemen have played a national schedule, and Thomas will once again make the trek out of state this weekend as Thomas and his squad take part in the Nike Extravaganza at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.

The four-star, top-40 prospect has become comfortable with leaving home this season, and being on the road has become part of the routine as he pushes through his recruitment. Thomas already has an established group of six schools at the top of his list with Arizona and UCLA were joined by Houston, Florida, Gonzaga and UNLV back when the 6-foot-1 guard released that list in the fall.

He visited Tucson shortly after announcing that list, and he has continued to take visits to the programs in that group over the course of the last several months. Thomas most recently visited UCLA on an official visit, and next week the Wildcats will get their chance to host him once again on campus — as reported by Rivals recruiting analyst Travis Graf.

Thomas has previously only taken unofficial visits to Arizona's campus, but he will get the full official visit experience when the Wildcats host Oregon State at McKale Center.

Tommy Lloyd's team has made a strong impression since joining the race for the coveted 2024 point guard, and he has established a strong bond with the Wildcats in that time.

"I love the coaching staff," he said. "I've built a really great relationship with them. They've been recruiting me since I think eighth, ninth grade. So, I've been able to build a really great relationship with them.