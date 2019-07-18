News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-18 09:49:33 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Four-star big Clifford Omoruyi says UK among his leaders

Bpgonb3yorkxxthw1cae
Clifford Omoruyi (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Dan McDonald
Rivals.com contributor

One of the top players in the 2019 Under Armour Association without question was four-star class of 2020 center Clifford Omoruyi. The 6-foot-10, 238-pound big man plays with relentless energy and l...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}