Since entering the mix with an offer, Arizona has prioritized four-star running back Wesley Yarbrough. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound prospect from Crosby, Texas quickly set an official visit with the Wildcats at the start of the spring following that offer the month before.
Now, he's wrapped up that visit and will work toward making a decision after getting an opportunity to spend a couple days in Tucson.
Getting an opportunity to build on his relationship with the Arizona coaches was a highlight for the 2025 prospect. Running backs coach Alonzo Carter and offensive staff assistant Liam Peters spent a significant portion of time with Yarbrough during his stay helping to grow the bond between the four-star prospect and the Wildcats.
"I spent the most time with them," he said. "Our connection is really strong, and we just naturally click."
