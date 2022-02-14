Four-star 2023 WR Rashid Williams feels strong connection at Arizona
Four-star receiver Rashid Williams will soon turn his attention back to the football field as his junior basketball season comes to a close. The 2023 recruit is one of the top 20 prospects from California, and there will be plenty of colleges that end up stopping by Pittsburg High School to see him this spring.
Williams has continued to pick up new offers with college coaches now focusing more on the junior class after Signing Day. Colorado, Miami, Oregon and UMass are some of the most recent offers for the 6-foot-2 receiver, but many schools have been involved for the long haul.
Because of that, Williams has been able to see some schools in person. He was on campus at Cal last month and he hopes to continue taking more visits and building relationships with all the programs on his list in the coming weeks and months.
Williams has put a premium on getting to know the schools that are most involved in recruiting him. The programs that have expressed the most interest, offered and stay in communication with the four-star prospect are the ones that have his attention.
He has also emphasized getting to know the scheme and styles of play at each of the schools on his offer list as well.
Williams has a good handle on the recruiting process, and he has been open to learning more about each program with each phone call and visit he makes.
Last season one school that hosted Williams for a visit was Arizona. The Wildcats were one of the early schools to enter the mix with the 2023 recruit after offering him early in the spring. Since that time he has remained a priority, and the UA coaches stopped by Pittsburg last month in their travels during the contact period.
The Wildcats have made a strong impression on the four-star recruit led by wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings, who has been a big part of what the team is building through its recruiting efforts under head coach Jedd Fisch.
That bond grew when Williams was able to make it out to Tucson for a game last season.
