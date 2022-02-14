Four-star 2023 WR Rashid Williams feels strong connection at Arizona

Four-star receiver Rashid Williams will soon turn his attention back to the football field as his junior basketball season comes to a close. The 2023 recruit is one of the top 20 prospects from California, and there will be plenty of colleges that end up stopping by Pittsburg High School to see him this spring.

Williams has continued to pick up new offers with college coaches now focusing more on the junior class after Signing Day. Colorado, Miami, Oregon and UMass are some of the most recent offers for the 6-foot-2 receiver, but many schools have been involved for the long haul.

Because of that, Williams has been able to see some schools in person. He was on campus at Cal last month and he hopes to continue taking more visits and building relationships with all the programs on his list in the coming weeks and months.

Williams has put a premium on getting to know the schools that are most involved in recruiting him. The programs that have expressed the most interest, offered and stay in communication with the four-star prospect are the ones that have his attention.

He has also emphasized getting to know the scheme and styles of play at each of the schools on his offer list as well.

Williams has a good handle on the recruiting process, and he has been open to learning more about each program with each phone call and visit he makes.