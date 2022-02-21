Four-star 2023 quarterback Brayden Dorman planned all along to make a decision in February. A late offer from Cal had pushed him to rethink that plan in favor of taking more visits in March, but since that time the star signal caller from Vista Ridge High School (Colorado Springs, Colorado) has decided move ahead with making his commitment now rather than putting it off any longer.

Dorman visited four of the five schools he will pick from when he makes his announcement Tuesday in the main gym at his high school. Arizona hosted him on an unofficial trip last month after he had previously visited Oregon State, Iowa State and Mississippi State.

Since entering the mix, Cal has replaced Colorado as the fifth program on that list, but he did not get an opportunity to visit with the Bears since the offer came in just before the start of the current dead period.

There will be no indecision for Dorman on his commitment day. The 6-foot-5 quarterback has already called the programs involved to inform them of his choice. He has also already started to work on recruiting other prospects in the 2023 class to join him at his future college.

Being able to be the cornerstone of that school's next recruiting class is important to Dorman and a big part of why he's deciding so early in the process.

“I’ve already committed to the school I’m going to, and I’ve already started reaching out to some guys on the school’s board to get them to come with me,” Dorman said ahead of his Tuesday evening announcement. “I was at the Mecca tournament this weekend, and I was talking to a couple guys out there, so it’s extremely important to me.”

Just because he already knows where he will play his college football doesn't mean the decision was an easy one. Being able to take visits to most of the top programs involved helped Dorman decide which school to pick, but it also complicated the process at the same time.

“I feel like every one of my top five schools I could’ve committed to and felt extremely comfortable going there, but there were some minor things that separated that one school from the other four," he said. "I know if I get into that it’s probably gonna give it away, but there were just some minor things that made a huge difference for not only me but my family as well that we knew it was gonna be the right fit.”