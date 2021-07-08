The 2023 recruit at The Opening last weekend in California who arguably shined the most is someone who calls Arizona home. Phoenix-Pinnacle tight end Duce Robinson was one of the top performers among the rising juniors invited to the event, which brings together some of the top talent from around the country.

Robinson is as physically gifted as any of the rising seniors above him who attended the event, and he backed it up with an impressive ability to make difficult plays. The 6-foot-6 tight end is already rated as a four-star prospect and the 75th-ranked recruit in his class by Rivals.com, so he is far from a nobody.

However, he certainly generated plenty of buzz and impressed a number of people who had not yet seen him before his few days in Southern California last week

“I think I’m fortunate enough to be able to say that I’m fast enough to beat linebackers and big enough to be able to beat cornerbacks,” he said of his highlight catches at the event. “I think I have the ability to make some pretty big plays.”

Robinson used the time in California to learn from some of the current college and NFL players in attendance in what was an overall thrilling time for the rising junior.

“It’s just continual growth,” he said about what he learned from some of the older players there. “That’s the biggest thing I’m taking away. You never wanna get stagnant. A day when you don’t get better is a day when you get worse is what I heard here, and that’s gonna be my biggest takeaway.”

Robison, who is the son of former two-sport Florida State athlete Dominic Robinson, only started playing football at the beginning of his high school career, but he has managed to catch up in a hurry. A multi-sport athlete like his dad, Robinson is already garnering plenty of recruiting attention from across the country.