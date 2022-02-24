Four-star 2023 in-state DT My'Keil Gardner watching Arizona closely
Arizona was the school that kickstarted the recruiting process for Peoria-Liberty defensive lineman My'Keil Gardner. As he heads into the spring of his junior year, the 6-foot-2 recruit is quickly becoming one of the most coveted prospects in the state. Gardner is nearing the 20-offer mark as his stock has continued to skyrocket over the last several weeks.
Gardner also recently received a bump up to four-star status in the Rivals.com rankings.
Things are good for the sixth-ranked prospect in Arizona, but all of it has caught him off guard. Gardner says that most of the offers he has received has surprised him helping him enjoy the process no matter how busy it has become.
“It’s been great,” he said. “It’s a blessing, really. There’s nothing more I can ask for right now. At this point I’m trying to figure out where I’m going to visit, so I can have my decision to be an early enrollee. But, it’s been great and I’m glad to see my hard work pay off.”
Oregon, USC, UCLA, Oregon State, Nebraska, Iowa and Iowa State are just some of the schools that have recently offered Gardner.
Gardner shined at Liberty last season finishing the year with 86 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
He was happy just to get on the field let alone produce at the level he did as a junior.
“My junior year was special to me, especially my family too, because I missed my sophomore year,” Gardner said. “So, just coming out and wanting to make a name for myself to show everybody I can play, especially in the big games.”
Before the current dead period, Gardner was able to make the trip down to Tucson for a visit with Arizona. Staying in state to play close to home is something the four-star prospect is keeping an open mind about, and the Wildcats continue to make a good impression on him.
