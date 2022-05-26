Four-star 2023 ILB Tre Edwards zeroing in on Friday commitment decision

The spring has been an important time for four-star linebacker Tre Edwards. The 2023 recruit from Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei Catholic was able to take several trips over the last two months allowing him to realize that he is ready to make a commitment decision.

Edwards announced his final four schools earlier this week — UCLA, Oregon, Cal and Arizona — while also announcing that he would be making a decision Friday. That announcement came shortly after taking his lone official visit in the process with the Bruins hosting him on campus last weekend.

The Rivals250 linebacker prospect has been able to visit each of the finalists this spring.

Edwards is set to announce his choice in the late afternoon bringing a long process to an end. He has received offers from numerous high-level programs from across the country, but he is ready to make his choice after evaluating his many options.

“It’s been a difficult process because, you know, I like each one of those schools a lot,” he said. “So, it’s kind of hard to narrow it down, but it just really comes down to which place I really feel is like home to me.”