Arizona baseball head coach Jay Johnson announced on Monday that four players from the 2019 signing class who were selected in last month’s Major League Baseball Draft will continue their baseball careers with the Wildcats.

Right-handed pitcher Davis Vainer (Alabama), right-handed pitcher Chandler Murphy (Liberty HS – Peoria, Ariz.), outfielder Mac Bingham (Torrey Pines HS – San Diego, Calif.), and left-handed pitcher Garrett Irvin (Riverside City College – Riverside, Calif.) will all forgo professional opportunities and play at Hi Corbett Field next year.

“We are thrilled that these four players have chosen to continue their careers with us,” Johnson said. “Vainer, Murphy, Bingham, and Irvin – along with the other members of the 2019 recruiting class – will play a pivotal role in the success of our program moving forward. Choosing the Wildcats is the best decision they could have made to further their development and build the necessary skills needed in professional baseball.”

Vainer was selected by the Houston Astros in the 21st round with the 646th overall pick. The graduate transfer from the University of Alabama posted a 3.34 ERA, struck out 43 batters in 29.2 innings of work, and held opposing players to a .173 batting average last year with the Crimson Tide.

Murphy was also selected by the Houston Astros in the 36th round with the 1,096th overall pick. Coming out of Liberty High School in Peoria – where he logged a 2.06 ERA and struck out 212 batters across 159.2 innings – he was tabbed as the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Arizona and the No. 69 right-handed pitching prospect in the country by Perfect Game. Murphy was also honored with Perfect Game/Rawlings All-Region First-Team recognition entering his senior season.

Bingham was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 40th round with the 1,212th overall pick. He was a two-sport star at Torrey Pines High School, where he posted a career .356 batting average with 12 home runs on the diamond and rushed for 44 touchdowns and nearly 3,000 yards on the gridiron. Bingham was tabbed to the first-team All-CIF San Diego squads as a junior and senior was earned Max Preps All-State honors as a senior.

Irvin was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 40th round with the 1,217th overall pick. His selection by Boston was preceded by a monster year with the Riverside CC Tigers, where he went 10-2 with a 2.25 ERA and was named the Orange Empire Conference Pitcher of the Year. Irvin also posted strong numbers in his prep career, striking out 140 batters in 107.1 innings and limited opposing players to a .179 batting average during his time at Norco (Calif.) High School.