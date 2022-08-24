The Senior Bowl is a game held each year that consists of the top college football seniors each season. There were 36 players who participated in the game last year selected in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft and 106 total players who were selected.

Wednesday morning, Arizona players Jacob Cowing , Jalen Harris , Christian Roland-Wallace and Christian Young were all named to the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List.

Cowing, a transfer from UTEP, led the Miners in receiving each of the last three seasons. His 1,354 yards through the air last year placed him No. 9 among wide receivers across the country.

Harris posted a career-high 47 tackles last season across 12 games which were both career-highs. He also managed to record four sacks and six tackles for loss.

Roland-Wallace posted a career-high 48 tackles last season across 12 games. He has totaled 113 total tackles overall throughout his first three seasons with the Wildcats.

Young started 12 games last season for Arizona, finishing with a career-high 68 tackles which was second on the team.

The four of them are among 51 different Pac-12 players selected to the watch list.

The Wildcats open the 2022 season on September 3 against San Diego State.