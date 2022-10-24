The Pac-12 announced the preseason All-Pac-12 Team on Monday which saw four Arizona players listed. Azuolas Tubelis was named to the first-team, followed by Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson to the second-team with Oumar Ballo being an honorable mention.

Tubelis averaged just under 14 points per game last season while shooting an efficient 54% from the field. He was named to the First-Team All-Pac-12 and was named to the Top 10 Watch List for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year.

Tubelis needs 184 points this season to surpass 1,000 career points.

Kriisa averaged just under 10 points per game last season. He had some fantastic shooting performances last year, while also struggling mightily from deep in some games.

The Wildcats will need more consistency from Kriisa as a shooter this season entering his third year in the program.

Kriisa was also among the 20 watch-list candidates for the 2023 Bob Cousy Award. He averaged just under five assists per game last season and finished towards the top of the country with a 2.15 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Larsson averaged just over seven points per game last season in his first year in Tucson, shooting just under 50% from the field. He posted double digit points in nine games last season, showing flashes and he will likely be relied upon more as a scorer this season following the losses of Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry.

He is also a fantastic defender, recording at least two steals in eight different games.

Ballo averaged just under seven points and over four rebounds per game last season in his first year with Arizona. He posted two double-doubles and grabbed at least eight rebounds in six different games to go along with double digit points in 12 different games.

Following the departure of Christian Koloko, Ballo figures to play a big role down low for the Wildcats on the boards and in the post game. His role should take a significant step forward for Arizona this season.

The Wildcats have an exhibition game against Western Oregon on November 1 before opening the season against Nicholls at McKale Center on November 7.