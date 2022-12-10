Despite struggling in his last three games, only averaging five points per contest, Arizona forward Pelle Larsson came alive with 16 points and going perfect from the line in the biggest moments Saturday in the annual Las Vegas Clash to help propel the No. 10 Wildcats 89-75 over No. 14 Indiana.

“Pelle is a great player,” Tommy Lloyd said. “He reminds me of some guys I've coached in the past, he's just had a little bit of a slow start. Pelle’s care factor is 100%. He cares so much about his team. He cares so much about how he's been fitting into the team."