Former WSU coach John Richardson in line to take over Arizona's CBs
As first reported by FootballScoop, Arizona is expected to add former Washington State cornerbacks coach John Richardson in the same role for the Wildcats. Richardson last coached in the 2021 at Washington State where he spent two seasons as a cornerbacks coach in addition to being the team's recruiting coordinator and assistant head coach.
The Compton, California native began his coaching career at his alma mater, North Dakota State, before moving on to coach at Wyoming. The Bison won three FCS National Championships with Richardson on staff as both a graduate assistant and cornerbacks coach.
In over a decade as a coach, Richardson has become known for his ability to develop defensive backs. He's coached multiple NFL players during his time in the coaching ranks including Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Jaylen Watson.
UA head coach Jedd Fisch recently added longtime defensive backs coach Duane Akina as a senior analyst to the staff in Tucson, but the vacant spot left by former cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker remained after that move.
Arizona and Walker parted ways shortly after the season after two seasons together. Monday, Walker acknowledged the move and supported the Wildcats bringing in both coaches to the staff.
So far, Fisch has been able to keep his staff mostly intact from the end of the 2022 season with Walker being the only on-field departure. The Arizona cornerback unit is going through changes this offseason after losing its most notable player, multi-year starter Christian Roland-Wallace, when he transferred to USC earlier this winter.
The move signifies a changing of the guard of sorts as freshmen Ephesians Prysock and Tacario Davis earned playing time by the end of the year and appear to be the future of the position, which also will feature returning players Treydan Stukes and Isaiah Rutherford.
After making strong improvements against the pass in 2021, Arizona's defense took a step back last season. The Wildcats finished the year ranked 122nd among all FBS teams in defensive passing efficiency and 107th in passing yards allowed.
Arizona ranked 15th in passing yards allowed during the 2021 season.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)