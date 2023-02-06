As first reported by FootballScoop, Arizona is expected to add former Washington State cornerbacks coach John Richardson in the same role for the Wildcats. Richardson last coached in the 2021 at Washington State where he spent two seasons as a cornerbacks coach in addition to being the team's recruiting coordinator and assistant head coach. The Compton, California native began his coaching career at his alma mater, North Dakota State, before moving on to coach at Wyoming. The Bison won three FCS National Championships with Richardson on staff as both a graduate assistant and cornerbacks coach.

In over a decade as a coach, Richardson has become known for his ability to develop defensive backs. He's coached multiple NFL players during his time in the coaching ranks including Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Jaylen Watson. UA head coach Jedd Fisch recently added longtime defensive backs coach Duane Akina as a senior analyst to the staff in Tucson, but the vacant spot left by former cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker remained after that move. Arizona and Walker parted ways shortly after the season after two seasons together. Monday, Walker acknowledged the move and supported the Wildcats bringing in both coaches to the staff.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TbyBoYXBweSB0byBzZWUgSm9obiBSaWNoYXJkc29uIGJhY2sgaW4g dGhlIFBhYyAxMi4gSSB0aGluayB0aGlzIGd1eSBpcyBhIHJpc2luZyBzdGFy LiBIYWQgYSBjaGFuY2UgdG8gc3BlbmQgc29tZSB0aW1lIHdpdGggaGltIHdo ZW4gd2hlbiBpIHdhcyB3aXRoIHRoZSBCcm93bnMuIEkgY2FtZSBhd2F5IHZl cnkgaW1wcmVzc2VkLiBDb3JuZXJzIGFyZSBpbiBnb29kIGhhbmRzLiBXaXRo IFJpY2hhcmRzb24gYW5kIEFraW5hIFdpbGRjYXQgZmFucyBhcmUgaW4gZ29v ZCBoYW5kcy48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEZXdheW5lIFdhbGtlciAoQGR3YWxrZXJm YikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kd2Fsa2VyZmIvc3Rh dHVzLzE2MjI2NjgyMTkwMzAwODE1MzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ RmVicnVhcnkgNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK