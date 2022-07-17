 GOAZCATS - Former walk-on wideout Dorian Singer emerging as potential star for Arizona
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-17 13:50:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Former walk-on wideout Dorian Singer emerging as potential star for Arizona

Dorian Singer joined Arizona as a walk-on but earned a larger role as a freshman and eventually earned a scholarship in the offseason.
Dorian Singer joined Arizona as a walk-on but earned a larger role as a freshman and eventually earned a scholarship in the offseason. (Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter

Dorian Singer displayed a ton of patience early on last season after coming to Arizona as a preferred walk-on. He did not get the chance to prove himself early in the year. After sitting on the sideline most of the season, Singer earned the playing time over the final month of the season and the freshman’s patience paid off in a huge way.

“(Singer) always kept learning,” wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings said. “There was a period last year during the season, and it was probably deservingly so, he got a little frustrated because he wanted to be out there.

"What he did is he just kept working and it got to a point in practice where he just kept making plays. We as a staff were like we got to give this guy a chance."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}