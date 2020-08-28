GOAZCATS - Former players remember the life, impact of Arizona coach Lute Olson

Former players remember the life, impact of Arizona coach Lute Olson
Damon Stoudamire, Arizona guard (1991-95)
I told Denny Crum I was coming to Louisville. Midnight Lute called. We talked for 3 hrs! He Changed my mind, then changed my life! Never truly in my eyes got the credit he deserved. It’s okay though! Love you Papa Lute!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽— Damon Stoudamire (@Iambiggie503) August 28, 2020
Steve Kerr, Arizona guard (1983-88)/Golden State Warriors head coach
It’s hard to put into words how much Lute Olson meant to me.He was an amazing coach & a wonderful man. Being part of the U of A basketball family changed my life forever.I will never forget Coach O, those awesome nights at McKale and all my teammates. Thank you Coach- I love you! pic.twitter.com/GUvtSFr9Lm— Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) August 28, 2020
Richard Jefferson, Arizona forward (1998-2001)
It’s rare that a man is a Hall of famer and still under appreciated. I’ll always feel like you never got the credit you deserved as a leader, family man, grandfather, coach and as a mentor. I love you Coach O 🐻⬇️— Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) August 28, 2020
Jason Terry, Arizona guard (1995-99)/Arizona assistant coach
With out you there would be no me Rest peacefully #CoachO #BearDown pic.twitter.com/XUTQwuJqNk— Jason "The Jet" Terry (@jasonterry31) August 28, 2020
Channing Frye, Arizona center (2001-05)
Thank you coach for taking a chance on some skinny kid from Chandler,Az. I owe my whole basketball career to you and what you taught me. I’m gonna miss you. pic.twitter.com/yRIBVKM137— Channing Frye (@channingfrye) August 28, 2020
Josh Pastner, Arizona guard (1996-2000)/Georgia Tech head coach
Coach Olson is the absolute best, one of the greatest coaches ever and one of the greatest human beings ever. My feelings of gratitude and appreciation cannot be put in words. I love him dearly. My heart hurts, but I know he is now in heaven. May god bless his family. #RIP pic.twitter.com/7ltBVUva77— Coach Josh Pastner (@GTJoshPastner) August 28, 2020
Pete Williams, Arizona forward (1983-85)
Everything I am as man, father, friend, and mentor, is owed to the man I idolize like no other! My heart, like so many others I’m sure, aches so badly...I Love You Coach O!❤️💙🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/VqlcmzcGDb— Pete Williams (@Flydog32Pete) August 26, 2020
Tom Tolbert, Arizona forward (1986-1988)
I'm saddened to here of the passing of my former Arizona Wildcats coach and friend Lute Olson....He was a great and honorable man..He built an incredible program and helped mold some pretty incredible men....— Tom Tolbert (@byronjr23) August 28, 2020
RIP Lute...I love you
Joe McLean, Arizona forward (1992-96)
We lost a giant tonight. I think of the lessons he taught us us before every life decision I make. His value system, competing with class, preparation, being a gentlemen, uniting young men from all backgrounds. He coached basketball but he taught life. The world needs Lute Olson pic.twitter.com/AuonXDwRGB— Joe McLean (@joemclean15) August 28, 2020
Peter Hansen, Arizona football and basketball player (1999-2002)
Coach Olson was a Hall of Famer that created an absolute 1st class program. It was clear he had everyone’s back from Gumby (me) to future NBA Star (many). He’s also the definition of family man (goals). I value every second he shared with me. RIP Coach O! #CoachO— Peter Hansen (@phansen14) August 28, 2020
