Former Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe has found a new home, staying in the PAC-12 Conference by committing to the Arizona Wildcats on Sunday.

During his three seasons in Eugene, Flowe recorded 50 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in 12 games played.

Setback by injuries in his first two seasons, Flowe's 2022 season was his most productive, appearing in 10 games while tallying 35 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Coming out of Upland (Calf.) High School, Flowe was rated the No. 8 prospect in the 2020 recruiting class by Rivals.com.

