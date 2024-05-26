He also rushed for three touchdowns in his junior season.

The three-star prospect from Hughson High School in California has put together an impressive spring following a standout junior season in 2023. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal caller passed for a career-best 2,839 yards and 33 touchdowns last year and threw just four interceptions in over 300 pass attempts.

Arizona is still working on finishing up its roster for the fall, but the Wildcats received a big boost for the future Sunday. Quarterback Robert McDaniel has announced his commitment to the Wildcats following his decommitment from Cal in recent days.

McDaniel committed to Cal back in March but has continued to shine on the camp circuit since that time bringing new interest and offers his way. Arizona jumped into the mix with an offer in late March and quickly moved up in his recruitment.

The current UA staff has connections to that part of California making it an easy fit all the way around. Brent Brennan offered McDaniel while at San Jose State last year.

Virginia, Indiana, Washington State, Oregon State, San Diego State and Colorado State are some of the other schools that have offered McDaniel.

He is the second commitment for Arizona in the 2025 class following an early pledge from Bay Area tight end Kellan Ford last month.

McDaniel has filled up the stat sheet in each of the last two seasons as he has passed for at least 1,900 yards and 25 touchdowns in those years. In all, he has thrown for 4,971 yards and 62 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions across three seasons heading into his senior campaign.

He has also rushed for five more scores on the ground.