GOAZCATS - Former Arizona RB JJ Taylor helps Patriots to win in NFL debut

The NFL season has arrived and Sunday marked the first day of games for most of the teams in the league. It also marked the debut for rookies across the league including one of Arizona's own as former Wildcats running back JJ Taylor made his NFL debut for the New England Patriots.

The California native was pulled up to the active roster this week after being signed to the team's practice squad and he proved the Patriots' decision makers right as he had a solid performance in his debut.

Taylor finished the game with four carries for 28 yards to go with one reception for four yards as the Patriots earned a 21-11 victory over the Miami Dolphins in the first game since parting with long-time quarterback Tom Brady who signed with Tampa Bay in the offseason.

Taylor worked well with new Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and helped contribute to a big day on the ground for the AFC East team. New England finished the game with 217 rushing yards in the win.

The former UA running back, who decided to forgo a potential senior season with the Wildcats in favor of the NFL, put together an impressive training camp with the Patriots that brought him plenty of attention from the coaching staff and media.

Injuries to the running back group opened the door for Taylor to earn the call up to the active roster and he should have a chance to remain as part of the rotation at the position for at least the next couple games.

Taylor shined during his four seasons for the Wildcats as an all-around threat out of he backfield, and he finished with 3,263 rushing yards to go with 18 touchdowns. He also caught 62 passes for 487 yards with two more touchdowns and returned 41 kicks for 988 yards with one touchdown during his career at UA.

The Patriots will travel to Washington to take on the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday night.