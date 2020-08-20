GOAZCATS - Former Arizona JJ Taylor impressive this week in Patriots camp

Former Arizona JJ Taylor impressive this week in Patriots camp
Playing in the NFL is the ultimate goal for almost every college football player and the path to the pros is different for every one. Arizona running back JJ Taylor is hopeful he can make it in the league as an undrafted free agent signee after he inked a deal with the New England Patriots shortly after the NFL Draft this spring.
Taylor, who decided to forgo one last season with the Wildcats in favor of fulfilling his NFL dreams, has had ups and downs during training camp with the Patriots but this week has been productive for the versatile back from California.
Taylor is being used all over the field by the Patriots, including as a return man, but his best highlight of the week came on a pass from New England quarterback Jared Stidham in the back of the end zone that featured Taylor leaping up to grab the pass in some traffic (video below).
The play garnered some praise from NFL Network's Michael Giardi who noted the play after Wednesday's practice. ESPNBoston's Mike Reiss also was impressed by what Taylor showed on the catch.
Gotta give UDFA RB JJ Taylor some love. He made a hell of a high point catch in the end zone over Terez Hall. Taylor is listed at 5'6". It was also a good ball from Stidham. Taylor is a shifty runner. Intriguing guy. #Patriots @nflnetwork— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 19, 2020
Undrafted RB J.J. Taylor (Arizona) with a play that makes onlookers take note: A diving TD grab from Jarrett Stidham, with LB Terez Hall in coverage in 11-on-11 red-zone work. Taylor is listed at 5-foot-6, 185 pounds, and he showed an impressive catch radius on that play.— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 19, 2020
Taylor was not used a ton in the passing game during his time at Arizona as the Wildcats mostly relied on him to run the ball, which he did quite effectively, but he did show plenty of versatility during his time with the Wildcats as an all-purpose back. He led the Pac-12 in all-purpose yards in the 2018 season with over 2,000 yards as a runner, receiver and returner.
During his career with the Wildcats Taylor ran for over 3,200 yards and 18 touchdowns to go with 487 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He also had one return for a touchdown during his time in Tucson.
The California native, who is listed at 5-foot-6 and 185 pounds by the Patriots, is working to make the roster in a difficult year for undrafted free agents with camp roster numbers being impacted by changes made because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Taylor signed a three-year contract with the franchise this spring worth a guaranteed amount of $100,000 plus a $7,500 signing bonus.
Working to improve. #PatsCamp pic.twitter.com/ZBmOOHzz2r— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2020
****
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)