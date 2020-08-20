GOAZCATS - Former Arizona JJ Taylor impressive this week in Patriots camp

Playing in the NFL is the ultimate goal for almost every college football player and the path to the pros is different for every one. Arizona running back JJ Taylor is hopeful he can make it in the league as an undrafted free agent signee after he inked a deal with the New England Patriots shortly after the NFL Draft this spring.

Taylor, who decided to forgo one last season with the Wildcats in favor of fulfilling his NFL dreams, has had ups and downs during training camp with the Patriots but this week has been productive for the versatile back from California.

Taylor is being used all over the field by the Patriots, including as a return man, but his best highlight of the week came on a pass from New England quarterback Jared Stidham in the back of the end zone that featured Taylor leaping up to grab the pass in some traffic (video below).

The play garnered some praise from NFL Network's Michael Giardi who noted the play after Wednesday's practice. ESPNBoston's Mike Reiss also was impressed by what Taylor showed on the catch.