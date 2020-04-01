Football recruiting: SoCal DL prospect Nick Dimitris cuts his list to 7
California defensive end Nick Dimitris has had a productive offseason even amid the current stoppage of most sports around the world due to the coronavirus outbreak. College programs have continued to prioritize him and on Tuesday the Sierra Vista High School (Baldwin Park, California) standout narrowed the focus of his recruitment to seven programs that are standing out at this point in the process.
Arizona, Colorado, LSU, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State and UNLV all made the cut for what Dimitris called an "unofficial" top seven.
Colorado is the only school on that list that has been able to get the 6-foot-4 recruit on campus for a visit, so the move to trim his list is not necessarily indicative of an impending decision. It is movement, however, and for Arizona it is continued progress with a key prospect in Southern California.
For some perspective, programs that have already offered Dimitris but were left off his list include Arizona State, Penn State, Florida, Maryland and Tennessee.
Prior to the sports world coming to a halt, Dimitris had started to make an impression on college programs across the country and early last month he picked up an important piece of hardware as he earned the Defensive Line MVP at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Los Angeles.
The three-star prospect has only been playing football for a brief amount of time making his progress in the short span all the more impressive. We were able to watch him at the Rivals Camp in Los Angeles and he was certainly impressive with his get off and ability to get by offensive linemen.
His relationship with new Arizona defensive line coach Stan Eggen is going to be a big part of the process when it comes to the Wildcats and it has already been important up to this point. The next step for Arizona will be to get Dimitris on campus for a visit, but with the current halt to in-person recruiting that will have to wait.
An eventual commitment from Dimitris would give the Wildcats a pledge from one of the top rising defensive line prospects in the West.
