California defensive end Nick Dimitris has had a productive offseason even amid the current stoppage of most sports around the world due to the coronavirus outbreak. College programs have continued to prioritize him and on Tuesday the Sierra Vista High School (Baldwin Park, California) standout narrowed the focus of his recruitment to seven programs that are standing out at this point in the process.

Arizona, Colorado, LSU, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State and UNLV all made the cut for what Dimitris called an "unofficial" top seven.

Colorado is the only school on that list that has been able to get the 6-foot-4 recruit on campus for a visit, so the move to trim his list is not necessarily indicative of an impending decision. It is movement, however, and for Arizona it is continued progress with a key prospect in Southern California.

For some perspective, programs that have already offered Dimitris but were left off his list include Arizona State, Penn State, Florida, Maryland and Tennessee.