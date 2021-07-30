Recruiting is getting set to hit another gear once teams return to the field and begin to close in on the second half of the recruiting cycle. A busy June led into a less-busy July as another NCAA dead period was in place for the last several weeks. This week marks a return to visits before yet another dead period in August as college programs hit the field for training camp.

Once the season arrives visits will again be taking place, but between then and now there will be more decisions on the way. For now Arizona has remained locked in on making offers ahead of the season while also hosting a few more prospects this week.

Here's a rundown of the latest football recruiting news for the Wildcats as the weekend approaches.