Football recruiting notes: Arizona opens up camp season at home
It's officially camp season and that means there are coaches all over the country taking part in satellite camps and checking out new prospects. Arizona opened its camp season at home with a team s...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news