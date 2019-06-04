News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-04 15:47:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Football recruiting notes: Arizona opens up camp season at home

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

It's officially camp season and that means there are coaches all over the country taking part in satellite camps and checking out new prospects. Arizona opened its camp season at home with a team s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}