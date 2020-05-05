Arizona started the month of May as one of two Power Five programs without a commitment in the 2021 class, but that changed Tuesday night as three-star safety Kolbe Cage ended the drought by picking the Wildcats over Nevada, South Alabama and a few other programs.

UA was the first school to offer the versatile recruit from New Orleans, Louisiana back in February and that early interest helped push the Wildcats to the forefront of his recruitment. Arizona's coaching staff has been focused on rebuilding the pipeline into Louisiana in recent months after adding a commitment from Baton Rouge linebacker Jabar Triplett Jr. during the last cycle.

Cage was one of the first prospects in the 2021 class in Louisiana to add an offer from UA, which has inside receivers coach and Louisiana native Theron Aych leading the program in the region.

The 6-foot, 205-pound recruit has some unique size for his position and that could mean he ends up playing one of several roles within the UA defense including potentially fitting in at linebacker.

If he ends up sticking at safety and signs with UA he would be the first player at his position to do since UA signed Jaxen Turner and Mauriece Gaines back in the 2019 class. The Wildcats did not sign any safeties during the 2020 recruiting cycle.

