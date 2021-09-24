As Jedd Fisch continues to point the future and the progress the Arizona staff is planning to make in the coming years, recruiting will be a central part of the rebuilding process under the Wildcats new coach. Fisch and his staff have already built a solid foundation in the 2022 cycle by adding three four-star recruits and several other important pieces for the future roster.

Arizona's class features 16 commitments so far meaning there is more work to do, but that has not stopped the coaches from looking even further into the future as the high school season nears its midway point.

This week the coaching staff has continued to make new offers to prospects in the upcoming classes with two 2023 offers grabbing our attention most. Here's a closer look at the newest offers Arizona extended this week.