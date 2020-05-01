News More News
Football recruiting: Arizona's latest 2021 offers (5.1.20)

Matt Moreno
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona had a busy afternoon Friday as the Wildcats' coaching staff was active sending out a number of new offers to prospects in the 2021 recruiting class. The West Coast was in focus for Arizona, but the top-rated recruit in the bunch is from an area the UA staff has been trying to build even more connections with over the last couple years, St. Louis.

Here is a closer look at the entire group of new Arizona targets after Friday's wave of offers.

Pac-12 offers: Arizona, Oregon, UCLA

Other notable offers: Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn, Nebraska, Northwestern, Missouri, Texas A&M, West Virginia

Pac-12 offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado

Other notable offers: Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Hawaii, Nevada, San Jose State

Pac-12 offers: Arizona

Other notable offers: Kansas, Colorado State, Fresno State, Montana State, Nevada, Sacramento State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tulane, UNLV

Pac-12 offers: Arizona

Other notable offers: Idaho, Dartmouth, Stetson

Pac-12 offers: Arizona

Other notable offers: Kansas, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Montana State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Wyoming

{{ article.author_name }}