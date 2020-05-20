Arizona made several new offers on Wednesday as Kevin Sumlin's coaching staff stayed busy. The offers were not restricted to prospects in just the 2021 class as some 2022 in-state recruits added the Wildcats to their offers lists as well. Here is a rundown of the group with film and notes plus some further reading about some of the prospects as Arizona continues to stay active during the current recruiting cycle.

2021

Other notable offers: Colorado, Oregon State, Michigan State, BYU, Colorado State, Nevada, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UNLV Notes: Migao's twin brother Elia is a high three-star offensive lineman with an offer from Arizona already on his list. READ MORE: Arizona is one school that Enoka and Elia Migao could play at together

Other notable offers: Washington State, Boise State, Nevada, Air Force, Army Notes: Fryar had 87 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions and a sack during his junior season at Steilacoom. He is another multi-sport athlete who plays baseball and runs track. The three-star recruit is the sixth prospect from Washington to receive an Arizona offer in the 2021 class and the second from Steilacoom joining five-star receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Other notable offers: Arizona State, Nevada, New Mexico, Idaho Notes: Plays on both sides of the ball as both a defensive and offensive lineman plus he is a multi-sport athlete who also plays basketball at Lincoln High School.

2022

Other notable offers: Arizona State, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico Notes: Performed well when we watched him at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Los Angeles earlier in the year. LISTEN: Gavin Broscious discusses the early stages of his recruitment