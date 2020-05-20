Football recruiting: Arizona has a busy Wednesday extending new offers
Arizona made several new offers on Wednesday as Kevin Sumlin's coaching staff stayed busy. The offers were not restricted to prospects in just the 2021 class as some 2022 in-state recruits added the Wildcats to their offers lists as well.
Here is a rundown of the group with film and notes plus some further reading about some of the prospects as Arizona continues to stay active during the current recruiting cycle.
2021
Other notable offers: Colorado, Oregon State, Michigan State, BYU, Colorado State, Nevada, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UNLV
Notes: Migao's twin brother Elia is a high three-star offensive lineman with an offer from Arizona already on his list.
READ MORE: Arizona is one school that Enoka and Elia Migao could play at together
Other notable offers: Washington State, Boise State, Nevada, Air Force, Army
Notes: Fryar had 87 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions and a sack during his junior season at Steilacoom. He is another multi-sport athlete who plays baseball and runs track. The three-star recruit is the sixth prospect from Washington to receive an Arizona offer in the 2021 class and the second from Steilacoom joining five-star receiver Emeka Egbuka.
Other notable offers: Arizona State, Nevada, New Mexico, Idaho
Notes: Plays on both sides of the ball as both a defensive and offensive lineman plus he is a multi-sport athlete who also plays basketball at Lincoln High School.
2022
Other notable offers: Arizona State, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico
Notes: Performed well when we watched him at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Los Angeles earlier in the year.
LISTEN: Gavin Broscious discusses the early stages of his recruitment
Other notable offers: Oregon, Minnesota, Michigan State, Arizona State, Iowa State, Indiana, Colorado
Notes: The son of former UA standout safety Darryl Morrison and the younger brother of former UA cornerback Sammy Morrison.
READ MORE: Arizona offers legacy defensive back Ben Morrison