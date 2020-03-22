News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-22 15:00:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Football recruiting: Arizona ends the week with several new offers

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona was active throughout the week extending new offers across the country. Things picked up for Kevin Sumlin's staff over the weekend as both Theron Aych and Stan Eggen both extended a couple more new offers in the 2021 class while the UA coaches have an opportunity to do more evaluations and research during the current dead period.

Here is a closer look at some of the new Arizona targets to know in the junior class.

Notable offers: Auburn, Baylor Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan State, Virginia Tech

Pac-12 offers: Arizona, Colorado, Oregon State

Notable offers: Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, Memphis, Ole Miss

Pac-12 offers: Arizona

Notable offers: Kansas, New Mexico, San Diego State, Toledo, Wisconsin, Eastern New Mexico, Western New Mexico

Pac-12 offers: Arizona, Cal, UCLA, Utah, Washington State

Notable offers: Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, LSU, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, Virginia

Pac-12 offers: Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Washington State

