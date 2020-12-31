GOAZCATS - Football notes: Burns entering NFL Draft, Dixon to transfer from Arizona

The news has not slowed down on the final day of 2020, and Thursday afternoon a couple more Arizona players decided to make decisions about their futures. Here are the latest football notes on what has been a busy day for the Wildcats.

Lorenzo Burns thought about leaving Arizona after the 2019 season after spending four years with the program. Ultimately, after feeling the need that he needed to show NFL scouts more to be considered for the draft, the California native returned for a fifth season marking his fourth year as a staring cornerback for the Wildcats.

The NCAA is granting all players an opportunity to return in 2021 because of the shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Burns will not be taking advantage of that chance. Instead, he announced Thursday that he will be leaving Tucson and entering his name in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"The past 5 years have given me memories I will never forget," Burns said via a social media post. "I'm blessed and honored to have been able to represent the city of Tucson and the University of Arizona!"

Burns has made improvements each season in his career and has become the most consistent player on the defensive side of the ball during that time. He has 192 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, nine interceptions two fumble recoveries and 35 passes defended as his career with the Wildcats comes to a close.

The veteran cornerback was fourth on the team this season with 24 tackles.

Burns emerged as a playmaker early in his career as he contributed in two games as a freshman before being forced to miss the remainder of that year with an injury. However, he took over as a starter in the 2017 season and continued to hold down the boundary corner position for the Wildcats since then.

He received the team Defensive MVP award in 2019 when he was also named as an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection. He was named an honorable mention selection by the conference this season as well.