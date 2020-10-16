GOAZCATS - Football notes: Arizona has built quality depth in the trenches (10.16.20)

In our latest notebook we will focus on those two groups, which will play a key role in the upcoming season for the Wildcats.

As Arizona enters the end of its first full week of practice the groups up front have been in focus. The Wildcats have dedicated quite a bit of recruiting and development attention on the offensive and defensive lines under Kevin Sumlin , and heading into the 2020 season both groups have built a solid foundation for the future.

One of the biggest pieces of positive news for Arizona this offseason came in the form of a decision from its top offensive lineman, Donovan Laie. The junior, who has started all 24 games in his career, recently announced his decision to transfer but quickly backed away from that move just a couple days later. The Oceanside, California native is the team's most promising NFL prospect, so having him return is significant for the upcoming season and the continued growth of the UA offensive line.

Laie said quarterback Grant Gunnell, the entire offensive line group plus his position coach Kyle DeVan and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone all played key roles in influencing his decision to return.

"It's kind of like family away from family," he said about the Wildcats. "Just having people out here that I know have my back no matter. People seem to be genuine and that's something I look into when I build relationships with people, and that's another big factor of why I didn't want to leave.

"Because I know a lot of genuine people here."

DeVan has only coached Laie for one season but the two have certainly built a bond and he was certainly disappointed when the UA junior made his original decision but made it clear throughout the process that with the Wildcats is where he belonged.

"At the end of the day he's one of us, he's a brother to us, especially to guys in the room and one of our leaders," DeVan said. "So, it was a big loss, but I think ultimately he saw the love from the rest of the group and the coaching staff and we want to see him here shining.

"... I think the decision he made was the thing for him and for us, and we're excited to have him back."

The UA offensive line coach is taking it upon himself to help Laie continue his development into an NFL player. That was also a big part of the message from DeVan to Laie about why he should reconsider his earlier decision.

"With the right time put in studying the game, perfecting his technique he can play at that level," DeVan said after Thursday's practice. "So, I'm excited to work with him. I've been excited since I got here last February.

"... I'm gonna do my part to give him the tools to play at the next level."