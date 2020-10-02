GOAZCATS - Football mailbag: Arizona begins 2020 preseason preparations (Part 1)

In just over a month Arizona will begin its 2020 football season. There was plenty of uncertainty late in the summer about the possibility of a fall season after the Pac-12 decided to postpone all competition in the conference until at least 2021. However, that has changed and now the Wildcats and other members of the league are a full go for a seven-game regular season.

Kevin Sumlin's team has already started to prepare for the upcoming season with full contact practice beginning soon. The schedule has not yet come out for the fall season, though it is expected to be released soon, and that is just one of the unknowns about the fall at this point.

To help clue you in on the aspects of the season that we do know about we decided to ask our GOAZCATS.com subscribers to submit questions for senior editor Matt Moreno to answer.

In this first part of the preseason mailbag we will focus on general questions about the program this fall, but be on the lookout for the second part that will highlight more specific questions about the offense and defense.