GOAZCATS - Football mailbag: Arizona begins 2020 preseason preparations (Part 1)

Football mailbag: Arizona begins 2020 preseason preparations (Part 1)
In just over a month Arizona will begin its 2020 football season. There was plenty of uncertainty late in the summer about the possibility of a fall season after the Pac-12 decided to postpone all competition in the conference until at least 2021. However, that has changed and now the Wildcats and other members of the league are a full go for a seven-game regular season.
Kevin Sumlin's team has already started to prepare for the upcoming season with full contact practice beginning soon. The schedule has not yet come out for the fall season, though it is expected to be released soon, and that is just one of the unknowns about the fall at this point.
To help clue you in on the aspects of the season that we do know about we decided to ask our GOAZCATS.com subscribers to submit questions for senior editor Matt Moreno to answer.
In this first part of the preseason mailbag we will focus on general questions about the program this fall, but be on the lookout for the second part that will highlight more specific questions about the offense and defense.
> Which players can we expect to be break out players this season?
It has been a while since I have been able to see the team in person, but there are certainly some players who intrigue me as having a good chance to break out this year when you take everything into account. I'll offer up two players on offense and two players on defense that I would put into that category.
On offense I'm going with two receivers, senior slot receiver Tayvian Cunningham and sophomore wideout Jalen Johnson. Both were able to get on the field last season with Cunningham shining early in the season and Johnson overcoming an early injury to finish with some solid play. It was the first experience for both players as Cunningham came to Arizona from junior college and fit right in with the team. His speed is impressive and he said in the spring that he never fully was able to showcase everything that he is capable of as a receiver. He should also be a bigger contributor on special teams this year and his ability to return kicks is something that could separate him. Johnson has all the tools to be successful at the outside receiver position and he is someone we have a lot of belief in as a player. Now that he's had a chance to get his feet wet we think he is due for an emergence as part of Arizona's offense.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news